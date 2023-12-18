2nd Annual Children’s And Family Emmys Complete Winner’s List

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards which took place this evening at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys apps.

Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, And Just Like That, Bull) served as host. 2016 Lifetime Achievement Honoree Frank Welker presented award-winning voice performer Peter Cullen with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show included a special performance by the famed Harlem Globetrotters.

Presenters spanned the gamut of children’s entertainment and included Tommy Davidson (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder), Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven), W. Kamau Bell (1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed) and his daughters Samaiyah Smithanne Bell and Juno Chrisanne Bell, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Abby Cadabby (Sesame Street), Nonso Anonzie (Sweet Tooth) and Momona Tamada (ONI: God’s Thunder Tale).

Tonight’s presentation was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers; Leon Knoles, Director; Dino Shorté and Adam Ruben, Writers; and Brent Stanton and Rachel Schwartz, Children’s & Family Awards Administration.

Here is the complete list of winners from Tonight’s Ceremony. For a list of winners representing the Walt Disney Company, check out the post we updated live throughout the night here.

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Executive Producers

Benjamin Lehmann, Sal Perez, Kay Wilson Stallings

Senior Producers

Karyn Leibovich, Stephanie Longardo

Coordinating Producer

Mindy Fila

Producers

Michael J. Cargill, William D'Amico, Christina Elefante, Andrew Moriarty, Ken Scarborough, Matt Vogel, Kimberly Wright, Autumn Zitani

Associate Producers

Kelly Ferrara, Bryce-Loren Walker

Line Producer

Aimee Blackton

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+

Co-Creators/Executive Producers

Bill Barretta, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes

Executive Producers

Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter

Co-Executive Producers

Julie Bean, Hannah Friedman

Producer

Michael Steinbach

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

The Crossover – Disney+

Executive Producers

Kwame Alexander, Maverick Carter, Daveed Diggs, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Todd Harthan, Jamal Henderson,

Lebron James, Damani Johnson, Jay Marcus, Erin O’Malley, Robert Prinz, Bob Teitel, George Tillman, Jr., Lezlie Wills

Co-Executive Producer

Valerie C. Woods

Supervising Producer

Ali Kinney

Producer

Marsha L. Swinton

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+

Executive Producers

Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Kevin Feige, James Gunn, Simon Hatt, Sara Smith, Brad Winderbaum

Line Producer

Nikolas Korda

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed – HBO Max

Executive Producers

Nancy Abraham, W. Kamau Bell, Lisa Heller, Mike Jackson, John Legend, Geraldine L. Porras, Sara Rodriguez, Amy Schatz, Ty Stiklorius

Producer

Kelly Rafferty

Story Producer

Grace Porras

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix

Executive Producers

Gregg Spiridellis, Evan Spiridellis

Supervising Producers

Jeff Gill, Nate Theis

Producer

Jason Wyatt

Line Producer

Sunisa Petchpoo

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES

Zootopia+ – Disney+

Executive Producers

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Jennifer Lee

Producer

Nathan Curtis

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SPECIAL

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

“Moon Girl Landing”

Executive Producers

Laurence Fishburne, Steve Loter, Helen Sugland

Supervising Producer

Rodney Clouden

Producer

Pilar Flynn

Co-Producers

Jeffrey M. Howard, Kate Kondell

Line Producer

Rafaael Chidez

Consulting Producer

Lisa Muse Bryant

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

I Am Groot – Disney+

Executive Producers

Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Kevin Feige, James Gunn, Kirsten Lepore, Brad Winderbaum

Supervising Producer

Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt

Producer

Carrie Wassenaar

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL,

CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL,

CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

Sweet Tooth – Netflix

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL,

CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter

Raven's Home – Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE

Ryan Dillon as Elmo

Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN

A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian

Bugs Bunny Builders – Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN'S

OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Jack Black as Po

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A

PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Maria Nash as Pinecone

Pinecone & Pony – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown

Tab Time – YouTube Originals

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix

Writers

Edlyn Capulong, Matt Chapman, Mike Chapman, Scott Emmons, Jeff Gill, Chris Harding, Henock Lebsekal, Kendall Nelson, Evan Spiridellis, Gregg Spiridellis, Maha Tabikh, Nate Theis

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE

CAMERA PROGRAM

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Directors

Ken Diego, Shannon Flynn, Todd E. James, Jack Jameson, Benjamin Lehmann, Julie LoRusso, Noel MacNeal, Linda Mendoza, Alan Muraoka, Lily Olszewski, Scott Preston, Brittany Scott Smith, Matt Vogel

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

WINNERS

Kaz Aiwaza – Color Script Artist/Background Paint Lead

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Carl Anders Beu – Art Director

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Netflix

Ellen Coons – Animator

Shape Island – Apple TV+

Stephen DeStefano – Character Designer

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal – Adult Swim

Masa Inada – Visual Development Artist

ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix

Robert Kondo – Production Designer

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale – Netflix

Joey Pogoy – Senior Animator

Sonic Prime – Netflix

Kyle Menke – Storyboard Artist

Hamster & Gretel – Disney Channel

Lia Tin – Visual Development Artist

ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE INITIATIVE

DreamWorks Gabby's Kid Power Challenge – YouTube

Executive Producer

Michael Vollman

Co-Executive Producers

Ryan Bradley, Seth Fowler

Senior Producers

Laura Carrillo, Rick Clifton

Coordinating Producers,

Lexi Friedman, Amber Kenny, Kristin Schneider

Supervising Producers

Alden Ford, Isaac LeFevre

Senior Producers

Kirsten Jensen, Laura Probst

Producers

Taryn Cruz, Elle Gehringer, David James, Sarah Lehman, Matthew Levy, Kimberly Toeg,

Graphic Artist

Carey Conley

Editors

Mike Matola, Mark Wolkon

HONORABLE MENTION

Sesame Street: Quest for Health Equity – YouTube

Executive Producers

Melissa Dino, Sal Perez, Kay Wilson Stallings

Producers

Beth Miranda Botshon, Jeremy Charles, Charla Fonseca, Ashmou Younge

Associate Producer

Fiorela Gonzales

Directors

Brooke Allen, Ken Diego, Matt Leach

Writers

Samantha Berger, Kama Einhorn