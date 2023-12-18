2nd Annual Children’s And Family Emmys Complete Winner’s List

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards which took place this evening at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys apps.
Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, And Just Like That, Bull) served as host. 2016 Lifetime Achievement Honoree Frank Welker presented award-winning voice performer Peter Cullen with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The show included a special performance by the famed Harlem Globetrotters.
Presenters spanned the gamut of children’s entertainment and included Tommy Davidson (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder), Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven), W. Kamau Bell (1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed) and his daughters Samaiyah Smithanne Bell and Juno Chrisanne Bell, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Abby Cadabby (Sesame Street), Nonso Anonzie (Sweet Tooth) and Momona Tamada (ONI: God’s Thunder Tale).
Tonight’s presentation was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers; Leon Knoles, Director; Dino Shorté and Adam Ruben, Writers; and Brent Stanton and Rachel Schwartz, Children’s & Family Awards Administration.
Here is the complete list of winners from Tonight’s Ceremony. For a list of winners representing the Walt Disney Company, check out the post we updated live throughout the night here.
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
Sesame Street – HBO Max
Executive Producers
Benjamin Lehmann, Sal Perez, Kay Wilson Stallings
Senior Producers
Karyn Leibovich, Stephanie Longardo
Coordinating Producer
Mindy Fila
Producers
Michael J. Cargill, William D'Amico, Christina Elefante, Andrew Moriarty, Ken Scarborough, Matt Vogel, Kimberly Wright, Autumn Zitani
Associate Producers
Kelly Ferrara, Bryce-Loren Walker
Line Producer
Aimee Blackton
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
Co-Creators/Executive Producers
Bill Barretta, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes
Executive Producers
Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter
Co-Executive Producers
Julie Bean, Hannah Friedman
Producer
Michael Steinbach
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
The Crossover – Disney+
Executive Producers
Kwame Alexander, Maverick Carter, Daveed Diggs, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Todd Harthan, Jamal Henderson,
Lebron James, Damani Johnson, Jay Marcus, Erin O’Malley, Robert Prinz, Bob Teitel, George Tillman, Jr., Lezlie Wills
Co-Executive Producer
Valerie C. Woods
Supervising Producer
Ali Kinney
Producer
Marsha L. Swinton
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
Executive Producers
Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Kevin Feige, James Gunn, Simon Hatt, Sara Smith, Brad Winderbaum
Line Producer
Nikolas Korda
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed – HBO Max
Executive Producers
Nancy Abraham, W. Kamau Bell, Lisa Heller, Mike Jackson, John Legend, Geraldine L. Porras, Sara Rodriguez, Amy Schatz, Ty Stiklorius
Producer
Kelly Rafferty
Story Producer
Grace Porras
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix
Executive Producers
Gregg Spiridellis, Evan Spiridellis
Supervising Producers
Jeff Gill, Nate Theis
Producer
Jason Wyatt
Line Producer
Sunisa Petchpoo
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES
Zootopia+ – Disney+
Executive Producers
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Jennifer Lee
Producer
Nathan Curtis
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SPECIAL
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
“Moon Girl Landing”
Executive Producers
Laurence Fishburne, Steve Loter, Helen Sugland
Supervising Producer
Rodney Clouden
Producer
Pilar Flynn
Co-Producers
Jeffrey M. Howard, Kate Kondell
Line Producer
Rafaael Chidez
Consulting Producer
Lisa Muse Bryant
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM
I Am Groot – Disney+
Executive Producers
Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Kevin Feige, James Gunn, Kirsten Lepore, Brad Winderbaum
Supervising Producer
Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt
Producer
Carrie Wassenaar
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL,
CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL,
CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh
Sweet Tooth – Netflix
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL,
CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter
Raven's Home – Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING PUPPETRY PERFORMANCE
Ryan Dillon as Elmo
Sesame Street – HBO Max
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN
A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian
Bugs Bunny Builders – Cartoon Network
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN'S
OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Jack Black as Po
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A
PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Maria Nash as Pinecone
Pinecone & Pony – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING HOST
Tabitha Brown
Tab Time – YouTube Originals
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
StoryBots: Answer Time – Netflix
Writers
Edlyn Capulong, Matt Chapman, Mike Chapman, Scott Emmons, Jeff Gill, Chris Harding, Henock Lebsekal, Kendall Nelson, Evan Spiridellis, Gregg Spiridellis, Maha Tabikh, Nate Theis
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE
CAMERA PROGRAM
Sesame Street – HBO Max
Directors
Ken Diego, Shannon Flynn, Todd E. James, Jack Jameson, Benjamin Lehmann, Julie LoRusso, Noel MacNeal, Linda Mendoza, Alan Muraoka, Lily Olszewski, Scott Preston, Brittany Scott Smith, Matt Vogel
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
WINNERS
Kaz Aiwaza – Color Script Artist/Background Paint Lead
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Carl Anders Beu – Art Director
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Netflix
Ellen Coons – Animator
Shape Island – Apple TV+
Stephen DeStefano – Character Designer
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal – Adult Swim
Masa Inada – Visual Development Artist
ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix
Robert Kondo – Production Designer
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale – Netflix
Joey Pogoy – Senior Animator
Sonic Prime – Netflix
Kyle Menke – Storyboard Artist
Hamster & Gretel – Disney Channel
Lia Tin – Visual Development Artist
ONI: Thunder God's Tale – Netflix
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE INITIATIVE
DreamWorks Gabby's Kid Power Challenge – YouTube
Executive Producer
Michael Vollman
Co-Executive Producers
Ryan Bradley, Seth Fowler
Senior Producers
Laura Carrillo, Rick Clifton
Coordinating Producers,
Lexi Friedman, Amber Kenny, Kristin Schneider
Supervising Producers
Alden Ford, Isaac LeFevre
Senior Producers
Kirsten Jensen, Laura Probst
Producers
Taryn Cruz, Elle Gehringer, David James, Sarah Lehman, Matthew Levy, Kimberly Toeg,
Graphic Artist
Carey Conley
Editors
Mike Matola, Mark Wolkon
HONORABLE MENTION
Sesame Street: Quest for Health Equity – YouTube
Executive Producers
Melissa Dino, Sal Perez, Kay Wilson Stallings
Producers
Beth Miranda Botshon, Jeremy Charles, Charla Fonseca, Ashmou Younge
Associate Producer
Fiorela Gonzales
Directors
Brooke Allen, Ken Diego, Matt Leach
Writers
Samantha Berger, Kama Einhorn