A New Goblin Emerges in “Amazing Spider-Man #51” This June

In two upcoming issues of “Amazing Spider-Man,” the wall-crawler will have his sticky hands full with the Sinister Six before a new Goblin emerges. But are they friend or foe?

  • This new goblin will be born from the sins of Norman Osborn himself, but it seems this goblin will have its sights set on the Sinister Six.
  • Will Spider-Man actually have to save the notorious group of villains from this new threat? Or is this Goblin more helpful than the many Spidey has encountered in the past?
  • We’ll have to find out when “Amazing Spider-Man #51 and #52″ release this June.
  • The Sinister Six debut in “Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1″ all the way back in 1964.
  • While the evil team has consisted of several of Spidey’s most iconic villains over the years, it appears the original lineup will be returning for this new story:
    • Doctor Octopus
    • Vulture
    • Electro
    • Mysterio
    • Kraven the Hunter
    • Sandman

ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:

  • Across four thrilling issues, “Venomverse Reborn” will see superstar creators put unique spins on the symbiote mythos and unleash bold developments on established symbiote heroes and villains.
  • Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s "Ultimate Spider-Man #4″ will debut a member of the iconic Spidey family – Gwen Stacy.
  • Across nine annuals starting with June’s "Thanos Annual #1,” witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain—or control—the limitless power of the Infinity Stones.
  • Saladin Ahmed teams up with artist Paul Davidson in “Giant-Size Daredevil #1″ available June 12.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
