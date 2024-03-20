A New Goblin Emerges in “Amazing Spider-Man #51” This June

In two upcoming issues of “Amazing Spider-Man,” the wall-crawler will have his sticky hands full with the Sinister Six before a new Goblin emerges. But are they friend or foe?
- This new goblin will be born from the sins of Norman Osborn himself, but it seems this goblin will have its sights set on the Sinister Six.
- Will Spider-Man actually have to save the notorious group of villains from this new threat? Or is this Goblin more helpful than the many Spidey has encountered in the past?
- We’ll have to find out when “Amazing Spider-Man #51 and #52″ release this June.
- The Sinister Six debut in “Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1″ all the way back in 1964.
- While the evil team has consisted of several of Spidey’s most iconic villains over the years, it appears the original lineup will be returning for this new story:
- Doctor Octopus
- Vulture
- Electro
- Mysterio
- Kraven the Hunter
- Sandman
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- Across four thrilling issues, “Venomverse Reborn” will see superstar creators put unique spins on the symbiote mythos and unleash bold developments on established symbiote heroes and villains.
- Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s "Ultimate Spider-Man #4″ will debut a member of the iconic Spidey family – Gwen Stacy.
- Across nine annuals starting with June’s "Thanos Annual #1,” witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain—or control—the limitless power of the Infinity Stones.
- Saladin Ahmed teams up with artist Paul Davidson in “Giant-Size Daredevil #1″ available June 12.