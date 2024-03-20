A New Goblin Emerges in “Amazing Spider-Man #51” This June

In two upcoming issues of “Amazing Spider-Man,” the wall-crawler will have his sticky hands full with the Sinister Six before a new Goblin emerges. But are they friend or foe?

This new goblin will be born from the sins of Norman Osborn himself, but it seems this goblin will have its sights set on the Sinister Six.

Will Spider-Man actually have to save the notorious group of villains from this new threat? Or is this Goblin more helpful than the many Spidey has encountered in the past?

We’ll have to find out when “Amazing Spider-Man #51 and #52″ release this June.

The Sinister Six debut in “Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1″ all the way back in 1964.

While the evil team has consisted of several of Spidey’s most iconic villains over the years, it appears the original lineup will be returning for this new story: Doctor Octopus Vulture Electro Mysterio Kraven the Hunter Sandman



