Gwen Stacy Swings Into the Picture in “Ultimate Spider-Man #4”

Since launching in January, Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s "Ultimate Spider-Man” has become the ultimate hit! Each issue has demanded multiple printings as daring storytelling shifts to the Spider-Man mythos hook longtime comic readers and new fans alike! The series has introduced devoted family man Peter Parker, his wife Mary Jane Watson-Parker, their two precocious kids, and Peter’s beloved Uncle Ben. On sale in April, "Ultimate Spider-Man #4″ will debut another member of the iconic Spidey family – Gwen Stacy!

In this exciting new universe, Gwen never met a tragic fate. Instead, she married Harry Osborn and now co-runs Oscorp Industries. Learn more about this ambitious power couple when the Parkers and Osborns go on a double date!

Amidst cocktails, small talk is quickly dispersed as this fearless foursome discuss exposing the dark corruption that shaped their world. Little do they all know that the two men at the table have already taken matters into their own hands by suiting up as the vigilantes Spider-Man and Green Goblin!

See the new Ultimate Universe's take on Marvel's "It Girl" on a new "Ultimate Spider-Man #4″ variant cover by Mateus Manhanini as well as never-before-seen interior artwork from guest artist David Messina.

Messina will bring his acclaimed style to the title for two issues before series artist Checchetto returns in June’s "Ultimate Spider-Man #6.

Preorder "Ultimate Spider-Man #4″ at your local comic shop today and be there when Peter and Norman meet for the first time in next week's "Ultimate Spider-Man #3.”