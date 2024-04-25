Newest “Bluey” Episode Inspires Zillow Ad Campaign

The Bluey special “The Sign” has inspired a new ad campaign from Zillow and Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort.

Bluey ’s recent ratings juggernaut of an episode, “The Sign”, followed our favorite doggo family as they debated putting their home up for sale.

The spot is narrated by Dan Brumm, the voice of Uncle Stripe on Bluey .

. Bluey’s live-action counterparts also make an appearance at the end of the ad.

