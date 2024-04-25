Newest “Bluey” Episode Inspires Zillow Ad Campaign

The Bluey special “The Sign” has inspired a new ad campaign from Zillow and Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort.

What’s Happening:

  • Bluey’s recent ratings juggernaut of an episode, “The Sign”, followed our favorite doggo family as they debated putting their home up for sale.
  • Zillow took inspiration from the episode to share the sadness and joy of finding a new place to call home.
  • The spot is narrated by Dan Brumm, the voice of Uncle Stripe on Bluey.
  • Bluey’s live-action counterparts also make an appearance at the end of the ad.

