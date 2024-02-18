New “Doctor Who” Poster Released by Disney Plus

Make room for the TARDIS as it prepares to land, once again, on Disney Plus.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Plus Instagram account has released a new poster in preparation for the release of Doctor Who on the streaming service.
  • On the new poster, it is revealed that Doctor Who will return to the streamer with new episodes in May of this year.
  • These new episodes will follow the Christmas specials that brought the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, to the forefront.

