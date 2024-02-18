New “Doctor Who” Poster Released by Disney Plus

Make room for the TARDIS as it prepares to land, once again, on Disney Plus.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Plus Instagram account has released a new poster in preparation for the release of Doctor Who on the streaming service.
- On the new poster, it is revealed that Doctor Who will return to the streamer with new episodes in May of this year.
- These new episodes will follow the Christmas specials that brought the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, to the forefront.
More Doctor Who News:
- “Andor” Star Varada Sethu Reported to Replace Millie Gibson as The Doctor’s Companion in “Doctor Who”
- Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Talk Getting Started on and Honoring the Legacy of “Doctor Who”
- Go Behind the Scenes of “The Church on Ruby Road” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette
- Teaser Released for New Season of “Doctor Who,” Premiering May 2024
- TV Review: “Doctor Who” Christmas Special – “The Church on Ruby Road”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now