New “Doctor Who” Poster Released by Disney Plus

Make room for the TARDIS as it prepares to land, once again, on Disney Plus.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Plus Instagram account has released a new poster in preparation for the release of Doctor Who on the streaming service.

on the streaming service. On the new poster, it is revealed that Doctor Who will return to the streamer with new episodes in May of this year.

These new episodes will follow the Christmas specials that brought the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, to the forefront.

