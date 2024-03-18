Hulu Reveals Teaser for New Reality Series “High Hopes” Executive Produced by Jimmy Kimmel

Hulu has shared the first teaser for their new workplace reality series set in a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary from executive producer Jimmy Kimmel, titled High Hopes.
- High Hopes is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder!
- This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?”
- As reported by Variety, the TV-MA series will consist of six episodes and is set to debut (appropriately) on April 20th.
- Ben Steinbauer serves as executive producer and showrunner.
- In addition to Kimmel, the show is also produced by ITV America, the studio behind hits such as Love Island, Queer Eye and Hell’s Kitchen.
