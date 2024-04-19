Hulu Announces New Animated Series To Receive Presentation Order

A new presentation order has been placed by Hulu for a new adult animated comedy.

What’s Happening:

  • Creators Jon Eidson and Nick Smith and 20th Television Animation’s new series Journey to the Center of the Internet has received a presentation order by Hulu.
  • The series, according to Deadline, follows two brothers who “have the ability to warp inside the internet, where the magnificent hellscape of cyberspace has come to life.”
  • The duo previously worked on an animated pilot for FX, but the series never came to light.
  • If picked up to series, this will join Hulu’s wide selection of adult animated comedies, like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, and Solar Opposites.

