Hulu Announces New Animated Series To Receive Presentation Order

A new presentation order has been placed by Hulu for a new adult animated comedy.
- Creators Jon Eidson and Nick Smith and 20th Television Animation’s new series Journey to the Center of the Internet has received a presentation order by Hulu.
- The series, according to Deadline, follows two brothers who “have the ability to warp inside the internet, where the magnificent hellscape of cyberspace has come to life.”
- The duo previously worked on an animated pilot for FX, but the series never came to light.
- If picked up to series, this will join Hulu’s wide selection of adult animated comedies, like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, and Solar Opposites.
