Hulu Drops Trailer for “Hip Hop & The White House”

The trailer for Hip Hop & The White House has been released by ESPN and Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- From Andscape comes their new documentary Hip Hop & The White House.
- This will be the first film within Andscape’s &360 franchise, set to explore the impact of black culture on society.
- Hip Hop & The White House will connect the history of hip hop and how it intertwined with the President of the United States and American politics as a whole.
- Featuring hip hop legends and prominent political figures, the film will be directed by Jesse Washington.
- Hip Hop & The White House debuts on Hulu on April 22nd.
More Hulu News:
- Margaret Qualley Leaves Hulu’s Amanda Knox Limited Series
- Verizon Offering Free Disney Bundle for Some Customers
- Disney+ Announces New Korean Original "Big Bet" To Arrive On Platform And Hulu
- Robin Roberts to Profile Country Music Star Lainey Wilson in New Documentary Special Coming to Hulu
- Sony's Thriller Series "The Killing Kind" Picked Up by Hulu