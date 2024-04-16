Hulu Drops Trailer for “Hip Hop & The White House”

The trailer for Hip Hop & The White House has been released by ESPN and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

From Andscape comes their new documentary Hip Hop & The White House .

. This will be the first film within Andscape’s &360 franchise, set to explore the impact of black culture on society.

Hip Hop & The White House will connect the history of hip hop and how it intertwined with the President of the United States and American politics as a whole.

will connect the history of hip hop and how it intertwined with the President of the United States and American politics as a whole. Featuring hip hop legends and prominent political figures, the film will be directed by Jesse Washington.

Hip Hop & The White House debuts on Hulu on April 22nd.

More Hulu News: