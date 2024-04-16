Hulu Drops Trailer for “Hip Hop & The White House”

The trailer for Hip Hop & The White House has been released by ESPN and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • From Andscape comes their new documentary Hip Hop & The White House.
  • This will be the first film within Andscape’s &360 franchise, set to explore the impact of black culture on society.
  • Hip Hop & The White House will connect the history of hip hop and how it intertwined with the President of the United States and American politics as a whole.
  • Featuring hip hop legends and prominent political figures, the film will be directed by Jesse Washington.
  • Hip Hop & The White House debuts on Hulu on April 22nd.

