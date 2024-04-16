Margaret Qualley Leaves Hulu’s Amanda Knox Limited Series

A big casting shake-up has occurred with Hulu’s upcoming Amanda Knox limited series.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Margaret Qualley has bowed out of playing Amanda Knox in an upcoming limited series for Hulu.
  • It was initially greenlit last month to star Qualley, along with having her executive produce.
  • The series is set to begin shooting in October and the recasting process shouldn’t impact the start date on the series.
  • Across eight-episodes, the series will follow Knox’s journey to reset her life after being wrongly convicted of murdering her roommate.

