Margaret Qualley Leaves Hulu’s Amanda Knox Limited Series

A big casting shake-up has occurred with Hulu’s upcoming Amanda Knox limited series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Margaret Qualley has bowed out of playing Amanda Knox in an upcoming limited series for Hulu.
- It was initially greenlit last month to star Qualley, along with having her executive produce.
- The series is set to begin shooting in October and the recasting process shouldn’t impact the start date on the series.
- Across eight-episodes, the series will follow Knox’s journey to reset her life after being wrongly convicted of murdering her roommate.
