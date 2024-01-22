Hulu Releases the Official Trailer for Reality Series “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez”

Hulu has shared the trailer, key art and first look images from their upcoming reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s road to WrestleMania is a wild ride, as Montez continues his ascent and Bianca fights to hold on to her title. With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.

The series is produced by WWE and Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser are the executive producers for WWE. Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Liz Fine, Russ Friedman and Jayson Elmore are executive producers for Spoke.

All eight episodes premiere Friday, February 2nd on Hulu.

Check out Mack’s review Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which he calls a familiar reality series with charming leads.

