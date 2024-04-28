“Kraven the Hunter” Release Delayed To December

Sony’s Kraven the Hunter has once again moved release dates.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Kraven the Hunter is moving from August to December 13th, 2024.
- The film, originally slated for October of last year, was previously delayed due to the WGA and SAG strikes.
- The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the famous Marvel villain, with this origin story set before his connection with Spider-Man.
- Sony continues to try and create their own Spider-Verse outside of the MCU and Kraven the Hunter is their next hope to strike box office gold.
