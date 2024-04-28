“Kraven the Hunter” Release Delayed To December

Sony’s Kraven the Hunter has once again moved release dates.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Kraven the Hunter is moving from August to December 13th, 2024.

is moving from August to December 13th, 2024. The film, originally slated for October of last year, was previously delayed due to the WGA and SAG strikes.

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the famous Marvel

Sony continues to try and create their own Spider-Verse outside of the MCU and Kraven the Hunter is their next hope to strike box office gold.

