“Only Murders In The Building” Adds Zach Galifianakis To Season Four

Only Murders in the Building’s season four cast is becoming even more stacked with the inclusion of Zach Galifianakis.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports that season four of OMITB has added Galifianakis to its already crazy good roster.

He joins Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and the returning Meryl Streep alongside the core trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

