“Only Murders In The Building” Adds Zach Galifianakis To Season Four

by |
Tags: , ,

Only Murders in the Building’s season four cast is becoming even more stacked with the inclusion of Zach Galifianakis.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that season four of OMITB has added Galifianakis to its already crazy good roster.
  • He joins Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and the returning Meryl Streep alongside the core trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
  • Season four of the Hulu original has started production and will take place in Los Angeles and New York City.

More Hulu News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight