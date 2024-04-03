One-Night Only Screening of “Pretty Woman” Coming to The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are now available for a one-night only showing of Pretty Woman at The El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

, a prostitute and a wealthy businessman fall hard for one another, forming an unlikely pair. While on a business trip in L.A., Edward (Richard Gere), who makes a living buying and breaking up companies, picks up a hooker, Vivian (Julia Roberts), on a lark. After Edward hires Vivian to stay with him for the weekend, the two get closer, only to discover there are significant hurdles to overcome as they try to bridge the gap between their very different worlds. The one-night only screening of the film will take place on Friday, April 12th at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, which are $15 for guests of all ages, are on sale now at ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

