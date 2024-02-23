New Ryan Murphy Horror Drama Series “Grotesquerie” Coming to FX This Fall

Grotesquerie, a new horror series from Ryan Murphy, is coming to FX this fall, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Ryan Murphy Productions’s Instagram account shared a teaser for this new FX series, titled Grotesquerie, which was previously unannounced.
- The teaser simply featured the names of cast members Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville, as well as the show’s logo, as Nash-Betts delivered a monologue, seemingly over a phone call.
- The script of the voiceover is as follows:
- “I don’t know what’s started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness.
What I saw today — they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene.You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed.’ And cite some statistics about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive.
Come back. It’s not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees but me.”
- “I don’t know what’s started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness.
- Grotesquerie is described as a “new horror drama series” that will premiere this fall.
- Plot and character details have not yet been released for the series.
- This marks Murphy’s second new project and his first original for FX since signing an overall deal with Disney in June 2023.
- In December, it was announced that Murphy would collaborate with Kim Kardashian on a legal drama for Hulu.
- He continues to produce the anthology series American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud for FX, as well as the upcoming American Sports Story.