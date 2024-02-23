New Ryan Murphy Horror Drama Series “Grotesquerie” Coming to FX This Fall

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Grotesquerie, a new horror series from Ryan Murphy, is coming to FX this fall, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • Ryan Murphy Productions’s Instagram account shared a teaser for this new FX series, titled Grotesquerie, which was previously unannounced.
  • The teaser simply featured the names of cast members Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville, as well as the show’s logo, as Nash-Betts delivered a monologue, seemingly over a phone call.
  • The script of the voiceover is as follows:
    • “I don’t know what’s started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness.

      What I saw today — they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene.You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed.’ And cite some statistics about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive.

      Come back. It’s not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees but me.”

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning