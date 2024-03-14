Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for “Kinds of Kindness,” Releasing in Theaters This June

After an extremely successful awards season, Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos are partnering once again for the new Searchlight Pictures film, Kinds of Kindness, coming to theaters this June.

What’s Happening:

Coming just days after Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress for Poor Things, it's been revealed that the actor is reteaming with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos for another new film coming this summer.

According to Deadline, Kinds of Kindness has been described by Lanthimos as follows: "It's three contemporary stories, and there's a core of actors — seven total — who play one character in each story. So, they'll play three different characters."

In addition to Stone, Kinds of Kindness also features Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

Kinds of Kindness releases exclusively in theaters on June 21st.

In total, Poor Things received 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo and Best Director for Lanthimos.

Poor Things is now available to stream on Hulu

