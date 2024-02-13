Steamboat Mickey Appears Alongside John Oliver to Promote New Season of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight”

Ever since the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain at the beginning of this year, there has been a lot of discourse about new potential uses for the character. However, there are still some restrictions on the character’s usage. One celebrity looking to see how far he can take things is John Oliver, the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight. He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and brought a familiar costumed friend along with him…

What’s Happening:

John Oliver is daring Disney’s lawyers to come after him for using Steamboat Mickey to promote the 11th season of Last Week Tonight .

. Oliver appeared on Monday, February 12th’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS with Steamboat Mickey himself, and of course had some witty things to say, even goading Disney into suing him.

Steamboat Mickey also appears alongside John Oliver in the promo artwork for the new season of Last Week Tonight, as seen above.

, as seen above. Watch The Late Show’s most frequent guest appear in the video below, and watch the season premiere of Last Week Tonight this Sunday, February 18th on HBO.

