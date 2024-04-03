Searchlight’s “The Greatest Hits” Heading to Theaters for Q&A Showings

Searchlight Pictures’ The Greatest Hits is coming to select theaters for special screenings.

What’s Happening:

  • The newest Searchlight release for Hulu, The Greatest Hits, will soon be heading to select AMC Theatres for a special Q&A screening with the writer/director Ned Benson.
  • The following announced screenings will occur at 7pm local time.
    • Los Angeles – April 5th – AMC Burbank 8
    • New York – April 8th – AMC Empire 25
    • Miami – April 9th – AMC Sunset 24
    • Chicago – April 10th – AMC River East 21
    • San Francisco – April 11th – AMC Kabuki 8
  • Tickets are available for purchase now.

