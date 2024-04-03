Searchlight’s “The Greatest Hits” Heading to Theaters for Q&A Showings

Searchlight Pictures’ The Greatest Hits is coming to select theaters for special screenings.
What’s Happening:
- The newest Searchlight release for Hulu, The Greatest Hits, will soon be heading to select AMC Theatres for a special Q&A screening with the writer/director Ned Benson.
- The following announced screenings will occur at 7pm local time.
- Los Angeles – April 5th – AMC Burbank 8
- New York – April 8th – AMC Empire 25
- Miami – April 9th – AMC Sunset 24
- Chicago – April 10th – AMC River East 21
- San Francisco – April 11th – AMC Kabuki 8
- Tickets are available for purchase now.
More Hulu News:
- ABC Renews “Grey’s Anatomy” for a Record 21st Season
- Hulu Shares Trailer & Key Art for New Reality Series “High Hopes”
- Hulu Cancels "Death and Other Details" After One Season
- “We Were the Lucky Ones” Theme Now Available to Stream
- Relive “The Omen” Franchise on Hulu Prior to “The First Omen” Theatrical Release
- "We Were the Lucky Ones" Creators and Stars Explain Why This Story is Unlike Any Told Before on Screen