Searchlight’s “The Greatest Hits” Heading to Theaters for Q&A Showings

The newest Searchlight release for Hulu The Greatest Hits , will soon be heading to select AMC Theatres for a special Q&A screening with the writer/director Ned Benson.

, will soon be heading to select AMC Theatres for a special Q&A screening with the writer/director Ned Benson. The following announced screenings will occur at 7pm local time. Los Angeles – April 5th – AMC Burbank 8 New York – April 8th – AMC Empire 25 Miami – April 9th – AMC Sunset 24 Chicago – April 10th – AMC River East 21 San Francisco – April 11th – AMC Kabuki 8

Tickets are available for purchase now.

