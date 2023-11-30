“Unexpected,” A Documentary Short Film From Sheryl Lee Ralph, Coming To Hulu

Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph has produced a new documentary short film for Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Unexpected , produced by Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary and directed by Zeberiah Newman, is being released on Hulu.

, produced by Sheryl Lee Ralph of and directed by Zeberiah Newman, is being released on Hulu. The documentary short follows two activists, Ciarra Ci Ci Covin and Masonia Traylor, creating a support network for rural South women with HIV.

The short film is Oscar-qualifying and premiered at the 2023 Essence Film Festival, where it was acquired by Ralph’s nonprofit The DIVA Foundation.

Unexpected has gone on to win awards at The Accolade Global Film Competition, The IMPACT Docs Awards, and the Telly Awards.

has gone on to win awards at The Accolade Global Film Competition, The IMPACT Docs Awards, and the Telly Awards. The documentary short film premieres on Hulu on World AIDS Day, December 1st.

What They’re Saying:

“Our relationship with ABC

More Hulu News: