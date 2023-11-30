“Unexpected,” A Documentary Short Film From Sheryl Lee Ralph, Coming To Hulu

Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph has produced a new documentary short film for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Unexpected, produced by Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary and directed by Zeberiah Newman, is being released on Hulu.
- The documentary short follows two activists, Ciarra Ci Ci Covin and Masonia Traylor, creating a support network for rural South women with HIV.
- The short film is Oscar-qualifying and premiered at the 2023 Essence Film Festival, where it was acquired by Ralph’s nonprofit The DIVA Foundation.
- Unexpected has gone on to win awards at The Accolade Global Film Competition, The IMPACT Docs Awards, and the Telly Awards.
- The documentary short film premieres on Hulu on World AIDS Day, December 1st.
What They’re Saying:
- “Our relationship with ABC-owned television stations and Hulu is a very important one because of our combined desire to amplify stories around health disparities, especially those affecting women in vulnerable communities.” – The DIVA Foundation executive director Norman Lee
