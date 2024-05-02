“Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” Shares Freeform Premiere Date

Freeform’s Wayne Brady: The Family Remix has announced its debut date.

What’s Happening:

The new Freeform original series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix , has announced it will debut this July.

Brady brings viewers into his "modern family", coparenting his 21-year old daughter Maile with his ex-wife/business partner, Mandie.

Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, also works with Brady on various projects.

The series is set to offer an intimate look into this blended family’s life.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres on Freeform on July 24th at 10pm ET and streams the next day on Hulu

