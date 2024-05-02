“Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” Shares Freeform Premiere Date

Freeform’s Wayne Brady: The Family Remix has announced its debut date.
What’s Happening:
- The new Freeform original series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, has announced it will debut this July.
- Brady brings viewers into his “modern family”, coparenting his 21-year old daughter Maile with his ex-wife/business partner, Mandie.
- Jason Fordham, Mandie’s life partner since 2009, also works with Brady on various projects.
- The series is set to offer an intimate look into this blended family’s life.
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres on Freeform on July 24th at 10pm ET and streams the next day on Hulu.
