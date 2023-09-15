Tour Halloween Town with Cakeworthy’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Halloween and Christmas are our favorite holidays, so we love it when there’s new apparel inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas! This year Cakeworthy is taking a tour of Halloween Town with their latest collection and we gotta say, this lineup is a scream!

What's Happening: 

  • This is Halloween! The season couldn’t possibly be complete without fashion brands exploring the world of the Nightmare before Christmas and Cakeworthy is making sure they don’t miss out.
  • The lifestyle clothing brand has dreamed up some new Nightmare designs focusing on the Pumpkin King —Jack Skellington— his best pal Zero and the residents of the haunted Halloween Town.
  • One of their signature pieces is a mesh top of Jack standing on a hill with a glowing yellow moon rising behind him.

NMBC MESH TOP- Cakeworthy

  • That popular image is used again on a crop t-shirt with striped long sleeves. Jack also takes the spotlight on a black and white flannel shirt that features his skeletal face on the back.  

JACK SKELLINGTON LS CROP T-SHIRT- Cakeworthy

JACK SKELLINGTON FLANNEL – Cakeworthy

  • Zero stars on his own button up dress; and the whole gang comes together on a wickedly wonderful allover print tee that will pair with absolutely anything black.

ZERO BUTTON UP DRESS- Cakeworthy

NMBC AOP T-SHIRT- Cakeworthy

