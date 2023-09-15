Tour Halloween Town with Cakeworthy’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Halloween and Christmas are our favorite holidays, so we love it when there’s new apparel inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas! This year Cakeworthy is taking a tour of Halloween Town with their latest collection and we gotta say, this lineup is a scream!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This is Halloween! The season couldn’t possibly be complete without fashion brands exploring the world of the Nightmare before Christmas and Cakeworthy

The lifestyle clothing brand has dreamed up some new Nightmare designs focusing on the Pumpkin King —Jack Skellington— his best pal Zero and the residents of the haunted Halloween Town.

One of their signature pieces is a mesh top of Jack standing on a hill with a glowing yellow moon rising behind him.

NMBC MESH TOP- Cakeworthy

That popular image is used again on a crop t-shirt with striped long sleeves. Jack also takes the spotlight on a black and white flannel shirt that features his skeletal face on the back.

JACK SKELLINGTON LS CROP T-SHIRT- Cakeworthy

JACK SKELLINGTON FLANNEL – Cakeworthy

Zero stars on his own button up dress; and the whole gang comes together on a wickedly wonderful allover print tee that will pair with absolutely anything black.

ZERO BUTTON UP DRESS- Cakeworthy

NMBC AOP T-SHIRT- Cakeworthy

The Nightmare Before Christmas styles are available for pre-order on Cakeworthy.com

More Cakeworthy Halloween:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!