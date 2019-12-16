Disney Films Featured on Oscars Shortlists for Animated Short, Original Score, VFX, and More

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have announced the shortlist contenders for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Of the nine categories announced, The Walt Disney Company has features on the shortlist in six categories.
What’s happening:
- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories:
- Documentary Feature
- Documentary Short Subject
- International Feature Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Music (Original Score)
- Music (Original Song)
- Animated Short Film
- Live Action Short Film
- Visual Effects
- The Walt Disney Company has films on the shortlist in six of the nine categories.
- Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
- Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.
- The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.
- The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Documentary Feature
- Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- One hundred fifty-nine films were submitted in the category.
- Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
- From The Walt Disney Company:
- The Cave (Nat Geo)
Makeup And Hairstyling
- Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
- Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
- From The Walt Disney Company:
Music (Original Score)
- Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- One hundred seventy scores were eligible in the category.
- Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
- From The Walt Disney Company:
Music (Original Song)
- Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category.
- Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
- From The Walt Disney Company:
- “Speechless” from Aladdin
- “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
- “Never Too Late” from The Lion King
- “Spirit” from The Lion King
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
- Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- Ninety-two films qualified in the category.
- Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
- From The Walt Disney Company:
- “Kitbull”
Visual Effects
- Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist.
- All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January 2020.
- Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
- From The Walt Disney Company:
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- The Irishman (Effects by ILM)
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Terminator: Dark Fate (Effects by ILM)