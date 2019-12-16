Disney Films Featured on Oscars Shortlists for Animated Short, Original Score, VFX, and More

by | Dec 16, 2019 6:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have announced the shortlist contenders for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Of the nine categories announced, The Walt Disney Company has features on the shortlist in six categories.

What’s happening:

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories:
    • Documentary Feature
    • Documentary Short Subject
    • International Feature Film
    • Makeup and Hairstyling
    • Music (Original Score)
    • Music (Original Song)
    • Animated Short Film
    • Live Action Short Film
    • Visual Effects
  • The Walt Disney Company has films on the shortlist in six of the nine categories.
  • Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
  • Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.
  • The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.  
  • The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Documentary Feature

  • Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards.  
  • One hundred fifty-nine films were submitted in the category.  
  • Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
  • From The Walt Disney Company:

Makeup And Hairstyling

  • Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 92nd Academy Awards.  
  • All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, January 4, 2020.  
  • Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
  • From The Walt Disney Company:

Music (Original Score)

Via Disney Wiki | Fandom

Via Disney Wiki | Fandom

Music (Original Song)

  • Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards.  
  • Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category.  
  • Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
  • From The Walt Disney Company:

Animated Short Film

  • Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.  
  • Ninety-two films qualified in the category.  
  • Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
  • From The Walt Disney Company:

Visual Effects

  • Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards.  
  • The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist.  
  • All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January 2020.  
  • Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
  • From The Walt Disney Company:
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend