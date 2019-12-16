Disney Films Featured on Oscars Shortlists for Animated Short, Original Score, VFX, and More

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have announced the shortlist contenders for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Of the nine categories announced, The Walt Disney Company has features on the shortlist in six categories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature Documentary Short Subject International Feature Film Makeup and Hairstyling Music (Original Score) Music (Original Song) Animated Short Film Live Action Short Film Visual Effects

The Walt Disney Company has films on the shortlist in six of the nine categories.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and concludes on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network

The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Documentary Feature

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

One hundred fifty-nine films were submitted in the category.

Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

From The Walt Disney Company: The Cave (Nat Geo)



Makeup And Hairstyling

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

From The Walt Disney Company: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil



Music (Original Score)

Music (Original Song)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category.

Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

From The Walt Disney Company: “ Speechless Aladdin “ Into The Unknown Frozen II “ Never Too Late The Lion King “ Spirit The Lion King “ I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away Toy Story 4



Animated Short Film

Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ninety-two films qualified in the category.

Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

From The Walt Disney Company: “ Kitbull



Visual Effects