Disney Showcases Signature Dishes for Epcot International Festival of the Arts

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts celebrates visual and performing art in some very entertaining ways with live shows and thrilling demonstrations. But this festival is also about culinary arts and how using the right ingredients, tools, and methods, can turn everyday dishes in to masterpieces.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World

Ahead of the Festival’s debut, we enjoyed a sneak peek at some of this year’s signature dishes.

Disney’s master culinary teams have pulled out all the stops and are bringing color, flavor and design to a variety of impressive and artistic edible creations.

Guests will be able to purchase small plates of these speciality items at culinary studios throughout World Showcase.

Popcorn Paring Flight – Refreshment Outpost

Vanilla, Rose Water, Pistachio Panna Cotta – Masterpiece Kitchen

Pinord La Dama Reserva Familiar Brut Rose – Masterpiece Kitchen

Sliced Corned Beef, Rye-crusted Sauerkraut – The Deconstructed Dish

Rainboba Sparkling Water with Fruit Boba and Cloud Foam – The Deconstructed Dish

Almond Frangipane Cake – Pop Eats

Sous Vide Chicken Roulade – Pop Eats

Seared Corvina with Braise Ratatouille – Cuisine Classique

Epcot International Festival of the Arts opens this Friday, January 17. The Festival is included with admission to Epcot.

