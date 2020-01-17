New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Datapad Achievement Pins Available Now

When visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests can use the Play Disney Parks app to access the Star Wars: Datapad and interact with elements throughout the land. Now, guests can even commemorate their digital achievements by collecting these brand new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge pins, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

These three new pins feature Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and BB-8.

Guests can unlock the necessary achievements by logging into the Play Disney Parks app and opting into Bluetooth and Location Services.

Then, simply enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to earn the “Black Spire Explorer” achievement, ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to earn the “Flight of the Falcon” achievement and ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to earn the “Hero of the Resistance” achievement.

Once an achievement has been earned, guests can simply open up the Play Disney Parks app and show the digital achievement screen to a cast member to purchase the corresponding pin.

The new pins are available, starting today, at both Disneyland Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney World

In Disneyland park, guests can find these pins at: Little Green Men Store Command in Tomorrowland Westward Ho Trading Company in Frontierland

In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can find the pins at: Keystone Clothiers Celebrity 5 & 10

The Play Disney Parks is available for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The app also provides all kinds of uniquely themed entertainment for other lands across both Disneyland Resort

