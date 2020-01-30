Tokyo DisneySea Delays Opening of Fantasy Springs to Fiscal Year 2023

The Oriental Land Company has announced a change in the projected opening of Tokyo DisneySea’s new port of call, Fantasy Springs. Originally slated to debut in fiscal year 2022, the company has since pushed that date back to fiscal 2023.

What’s happening:

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced that scheduled timing for the start of operations of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea Park has been revised.

Based on further study and review, the expansion project of this eighth Tokyo DisneySea themed port

The Oriental Land Co., Ltd. fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

With the fiscal year straddling two calendar years, it’s very possible that the expansion might not debut until early 2024.

There is no revision of other items that have been announced to date.

Tokyo DisneySea Expansion:

In June of 2018, the Resort announced the addition of an eighth port of call, Fantasy Springs.

The scheduled timing of the start of operations for the large-scale expansion project was originally planned as fiscal year 2022.

The project is already underway and in May of 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger, traveled to Japan for the groundbreaking ceremony

