Tokyo DisneySea to Celebrate Easter with Some Springtime Fun

Tokyo Disney Resort will present “Disney Easter,” a special event to be held at Tokyo DisneySea Park from March 27 through June 12, 2020. Also starting the same day will be “CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive,” a Disney Character experience at American Waterfront that will run through May 31.

At Mediterranean Harbor in Tokyo DisneySea, Disney Friends and adorable “usapiyos” (coined from the Japanese words usagi,meaning rabbit, and piyo, the sound a chick makes) share the joys of spring with Guests in the funfair-themed show, “Tip-Top Easter.”

This whimsical and fun-filled show features your favorite Disney friends as they welcome the arrival of spring.

Sailing into the harbor on colorfully decorated boats, Mickey Mouse and his friends each share their springtime celebrations with displays of dance and fashionable costumes.

The earnest “usapiyos,” keen to join in the fun, try their best to copy the performers and are also taught a simple hand dance to perform with the Guests.

As the fair comes to a close, each performance is presented once again, but this time the “usapiyos” have remembered all the moves! The Disney Friends are filled with joy and the spring fair reaches its happy finale.

“Tip-Top Easter” will be performed two to three times daily at the Mediterranean Harbor and will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni and StellaLou.

The “usapiyos” can also be found in decorations and photo locations at Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront.

Along the Passaggio MiraCosta corridor, guests can discover decorations retelling the origin of the “usapiyos,” and farther on in Mediterranean Harbor, a photo location features usapiyos and Easter Eggs.

At Waterfront Park in the New York area of American Waterfront, guests can enjoy interactive photo locations, as well as decorations showing “usapiyos” mimicking Mickey Mouse and Pluto, or making friends with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

Of course, there will also be special merchandise available for this Easter celebration.

At Tokyo DisneySea, Guests can discover about 80 different types of merchandise themed to “usapiyos” and the Disney Friends.

Items available include an “usapiyo” hand puppet that cheeps, Easter eggs containing “usapiyo” plush badges, pouches and sun visors, an “usapiyo”-shaped mini-balloon, and a cream sandwich cake wrapped in an “usapiyo”-themed drawstring bag.

All of this special merchandise will be available starting on March 26.

No celebration would be complete without special food and beverage offerings.

Easter fun means hunting for eggs, and “Egg Hunt Tasting” lets Guests experience that fun at Park restaurants that offer around 15 different types of egg-themed dishes.

Guests will be able to join the hunt and enjoy dishes made with eggs or featuring egg shapes.

At Horizon Bay Restaurant, a special set is themed to the “Disney Easter” event with an “usapiyo”-shaped cheese-topped meat patty and a raspberry cream cake in the shape of a nest.

Also available will be an “usapiyo”-themed ombré drink decorated with chocolate bunny ears.

The spring theme continues at New York Deli with a special set that includes a pink bun sandwich filled with fried chicken, egg salad and teriyaki sauce.

Special menus will be available starting on March 20.

The fun won’t be limited to the park.

At Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, the Mediterranean restaurant Oceano and lobby lounge restaurant BellaVista Lounge will offer menus that feature colorful springtime flavors and fun dishes themed to the special event.

Also at Tokyo DisneySea during this period, CookieAnn will greet guests as she joins Mickey and Duffy on a ride around American Waterfront in the new Disney Character greeting program “CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive.”

Duffy’s new friend CookieAnn will greet guests and take in the exciting sights of American Waterfront as she rides through the New York area for the first time with Mickey Mouse and Duffy in a specially decorated Big City Vehicle.

At Dockside Diner in American Waterfront, the inquisitive CookieAnn’s flair for mixing up unique and wonderful creations is the inspiration behind a special sandwich that combines roast beef with Romaine lettuce and cheese-black pepper crumble on a Danish roll for a twist on the traditional Caesar salad.

Also available will be a mini snack case with a design of CookieAnn baking.

The restaurant entrance and interior will feature decorations inspired by this inventive character.

These special menus will be available from March 26 through September 2.