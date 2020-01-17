Tokyo DisneySea to Celebrate Easter with Some Springtime Fun

by | Jan 17, 2020 7:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Tokyo Disney Resort will present “Disney Easter,” a special event to be held at Tokyo DisneySea Park from March 27 through June 12, 2020. Also starting the same day will be “CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive,” a Disney Character experience at American Waterfront that will run through May 31.

  • At Mediterranean Harbor in Tokyo DisneySea, Disney Friends and adorable “usapiyos” (coined from the Japanese words usagi,meaning rabbit, and piyo, the sound a chick makes) share the joys of spring with Guests in the funfair-themed show, “Tip-Top Easter.”
  • This whimsical and fun-filled show features your favorite Disney friends as they welcome the arrival of spring.
  • Sailing into the harbor on colorfully decorated boats, Mickey Mouse and his friends each share their springtime celebrations with displays of dance and fashionable costumes.
  • The earnest “usapiyos,” keen to join in the fun, try their best to copy the performers and are also taught a simple hand dance to perform with the Guests.
  • As the fair comes to a close, each performance is presented once again, but this time the “usapiyos” have remembered all the moves! The Disney Friends are filled with joy and the spring fair reaches its happy finale.
  • “Tip-Top Easter” will be performed two to three times daily at the Mediterranean Harbor and will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni and StellaLou.
  • The “usapiyos” can also be found in decorations and photo locations at Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront.
  • Along the Passaggio MiraCosta corridor, guests can discover decorations retelling the origin of the “usapiyos,” and farther on in Mediterranean Harbor, a photo location features usapiyos and Easter Eggs.
  • At Waterfront Park in the New York area of American Waterfront, guests can enjoy interactive photo locations, as well as decorations showing “usapiyos” mimicking Mickey Mouse and Pluto, or making friends with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

  • Of course, there will also be special merchandise available for this Easter celebration.
  • At Tokyo DisneySea, Guests can discover about 80 different types of merchandise themed to “usapiyos” and the Disney Friends.
  • Items available include an “usapiyo” hand puppet that cheeps, Easter eggs containing “usapiyo” plush badges, pouches and sun visors, an “usapiyo”-shaped mini-balloon, and a cream sandwich cake wrapped in an “usapiyo”-themed drawstring bag.
  • All of this special merchandise will be available starting on March 26.

  • No celebration would be complete without special food and beverage offerings.
  • Easter fun means hunting for eggs, and “Egg Hunt Tasting” lets Guests experience that fun at Park restaurants that offer around 15 different types of egg-themed dishes.
  • Guests will be able to join the hunt and enjoy dishes made with eggs or featuring egg shapes.
  • At Horizon Bay Restaurant, a special set is themed to the “Disney Easter” event with an “usapiyo”-shaped cheese-topped meat patty and a raspberry cream cake in the shape of a nest.
  • Also available will be an “usapiyo”-themed ombré drink decorated with chocolate bunny ears.
  • The spring theme continues at New York Deli with a special set that includes a pink bun sandwich filled with fried chicken, egg salad and teriyaki sauce.
  • Special menus will be available starting on March 20.

  • The fun won’t be limited to the park.
  • At Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, the Mediterranean restaurant Oceano and lobby lounge restaurant BellaVista Lounge will offer menus that feature colorful springtime flavors and fun dishes themed to the special event.
  • Also at Tokyo DisneySea during this period, CookieAnn will greet guests as she joins Mickey and Duffy on a ride around American Waterfront in the new Disney Character greeting program “CookieAnn’s Greeting Drive.”
  • Duffy’s new friend CookieAnn will greet guests and take in the exciting sights of American Waterfront as she rides through the New York area for the first time with Mickey Mouse and Duffy in a specially decorated Big City Vehicle.

  • At Dockside Diner in American Waterfront, the inquisitive CookieAnn’s flair for mixing up unique and wonderful creations is the inspiration behind a special sandwich that combines roast beef with Romaine lettuce and cheese-black pepper crumble on a Danish roll for a twist on the traditional Caesar salad.
  • Also available will be a mini snack case with a design of CookieAnn baking.
  • The restaurant entrance and interior will feature decorations inspired by this inventive character.
  • These special menus will be available from March 26 through September 2.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend