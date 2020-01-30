Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Revised Ticket Pricing Including Discount Tickets for Guests With Disabilities

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced they are revising their ticket prices ahead of the grand opening of the new Fantasyland attractions and other resort expansions. The new prices go into effect on April 1,2020. Additionally, the resort will also offer discount tickets for guests with disabilities.

What’s happening:

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced today that ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park will be revised effective April 1, 2020.

Tokyo Disney Resort continued to expand offerings in family entertainment experiences The opening of new facilities Upgrading of entertainment programs Introduction of new technology for guest convenience

Tokyo Disney Resort offers guests a full day of cherished memories and great value, and continue to invest in both new experiences and training Cast to deliver magical, memorable moments with a high-level of hospitality.

The change will not affect individual Park ticket prices for children ages 4 to 11.

In addition, both Parks will offer new discounted tickets for guests with disabilities beginning April 1, 2020.

For inquiries from the general public, please give the following contact:

Tokyo Disney Resort Information Center 0570-00-8632 (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Note: From overseas, and from some mobile phones and IP phones, please call 045-330-5211.

Revised Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Ticket Prices

Revised ticket prices go into effect for purchases from April 1, 2020. Current ticket prices are effective for purchases up to March 31, 2020.

All prices listed are in Yen and include tax. Ticket prices are set by age group: Adult Ages 18 & up Junior Ages 12-17 Child Ages 4-11

Starting on April 1, 2020 Tokyo Disney Resort will begin offering discount tickets for Guest with disabilities Adult: ¥6,600 Junior: ¥5,500 Child: ¥3,900

Note: Displayed with revised price and (current price)

1-Day Passport

Adult: ¥8,200 (¥7,500)

Junior: ¥6,900 (¥6,500)

(¥6,500) Child: ¥4,900

2-Day Passport

Adult: ¥14,800 (¥13,400)

Junior: ¥12,600 (¥11,800)

(¥11,800) Child: ¥8,800

3-Day Magic Passport

Adult: ¥19,800 (¥18,100)

Junior: ¥16,800 (¥15,800)

(¥15,800) Child: ¥11,800

4-Day Magic Passport

Adult: ¥24,800 (¥22,800)

Junior: ¥21,000 (¥19,800)

(¥19,800) Child: ¥14,800

2-Park Annual Passport

Adult/Junior: ¥99,000 (¥91,000)

(¥91,000) Child: ¥57,000

Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea Annual Passport

Adult/Junior: ¥68,000 (¥62,000)

(¥62,000) Child: ¥40,000