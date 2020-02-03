New Millennium Falcon Charm Coming to Disney Parks Pandora Retail Locations

It would appear that Ohnaka Transport Solutions is carrying some precious cargo to other locations at the Disney Parks, specifically where one could find offerings from famed jeweler, Pandora. According to the Disney Parks Blog, a new Millennium Falcon charm is set to be released this wednesday, February 5th.

What’s Happening:

On February 5, Pandora is releasing a new charm featuring the iconic ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs – the Disney Parks Star Wars Millennium Falcon Dangle Charm. The double-dangle charm features a beautifully intricate design of the legendary Millennium Falcon with a cubic zirconia on the bezel.

This galactic charm is the perfect keepsake to commemorate your visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and your journey on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The charm launches first for Disney Parks guests on February 5 at the following in-park locations: Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios La Mascarade d’Orleans in Disneyland park New Century Jewelers in the Emporium at Disneyland Park.

On February 7, the charm can be found at participating Pandora Jewelry locations at Walt Disney World Resort Disneyland Resort

On March 5, the charm will become available at the Pandora store at Disney Springs.

