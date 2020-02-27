Disneyland Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Indiana Jones Adventure with Special Offerings

by | Feb 27, 2020 12:02 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

With Disneyland Park’s Indiana Jones Adventure reaching a milestone anniversary, the Resort will be debuting some limited-time treats and merchandise to celebrate its big day.    

Indiana Jones Temple at Disneyland Park

What’s happening:

  • For 25 years, Indiana Jones fans have been joining the archeologist for a thrilling adventure through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at Disneyland.
  • As the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction celebrates its quarter of a century existence, Disney is inviting fans to commemorate the milestone with special offerings.
  • The Disney Parks Blog shared a sneak peek at the speciality food and merchandise coming to the resort for the occasion.

Funko Pop!:

Indiana Jones Adventure T-shirt:

  • On March 3rd at the Adventureland Bazaar, guests will find an Indiana Jones Adventure T-shirt highlighting 25 epic years of adventures, fortune and glory.

Specialty Dole Whip loaded with chocolate, chilled shaker-style salad with crunchy noodles and specialty rib bowl

Speciality Food:

  • From March 3-8 guests can explore tasty snacks inspired by the adventurous spirit of the attraction:
    • Specialty Dole Whip loaded with chocolate (Tropical Hideaway)
    • Chilled shaker-style salad with crunchy noodles (Tropical Hideaway)
    • Rib bowl with Cantonese barbecue sauce and steamed rice (Bengal Barbecue)

Temple of the Forbidden Eye

Even More to Explore:

Annual Passholder Exclusive Perk:

  • On March 4th and 5th, Annual Passholders will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to the  attraction for one hour after park closing.
  • Please note, wristbands are required and are available while supplies last.
  • Passholders can check-in at Star Wars Launch Bay for wristbands beginning at 6:30 pm for day of visit.  
  • Valid Annual Passport must be presented; photo ID may be required.
  • Blockout dates apply.
