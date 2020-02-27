Disneyland Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Indiana Jones Adventure with Special Offerings

With Disneyland Park’s Indiana Jones Adventure reaching a milestone anniversary, the Resort will be debuting some limited-time treats and merchandise to celebrate its big day.

What’s happening:

For 25 years, Indiana Jones fans have been joining the archeologist for a thrilling adventure through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at Disneyland.

As the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction celebrates its quarter of a century existence, Disney is inviting fans to commemorate the milestone with special offerings.

Funko Pop!:

Indiana Jones Adventure T-shirt:

On March 3rd at the Adventureland Bazaar, guests will find an Indiana Jones Adventure T-shirt highlighting 25 epic years of adventures, fortune and glory.

Speciality Food:

From March 3-8 guests can explore tasty snacks inspired by the adventurous spirit of the attraction: Specialty Dole Whip loaded with chocolate (Tropical Hideaway) Chilled shaker-style salad with crunchy noodles (Tropical Hideaway) Rib bowl with Cantonese barbecue sauce and steamed rice (Bengal Barbecue)



Even More to Explore:

While guests wait for their adventure on the attraction, the queue is full of mysterious symbols and glyphs that can be decoded with the Play Disney Parks app!

Annual Passholder Exclusive Perk:

On March 4th and 5th, Annual Passholders will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to the attraction

Please note, wristbands are required and are available while supplies last.

Passholders can check-in at Star Wars Launch Bay

Valid Annual Passport must be presented; photo ID may be required.

Blockout dates apply.