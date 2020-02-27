Disneyland Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Indiana Jones Adventure with Special Offerings

With Disneyland Park’s Indiana Jones Adventure reaching a milestone anniversary, the Resort will be debuting some limited-time treats and merchandise to celebrate its big day.
What’s happening:
- For 25 years, Indiana Jones fans have been joining the archeologist for a thrilling adventure through the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at Disneyland.
- As the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction celebrates its quarter of a century existence, Disney is inviting fans to commemorate the milestone with special offerings.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared a sneak peek at the speciality food and merchandise coming to the resort for the occasion.
Funko Pop!:
- Starting February 29, the new Disney Parks Exclusive Indiana Jones Adventure Funko Pop! will debut at:
- Disneyana on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Wonderground Gallery in Downtown Disney District
Indiana Jones Adventure T-shirt:
- On March 3rd at the Adventureland Bazaar, guests will find an Indiana Jones Adventure T-shirt highlighting 25 epic years of adventures, fortune and glory.
Speciality Food:
- From March 3-8 guests can explore tasty snacks inspired by the adventurous spirit of the attraction:
- Specialty Dole Whip loaded with chocolate (Tropical Hideaway)
- Chilled shaker-style salad with crunchy noodles (Tropical Hideaway)
- Rib bowl with Cantonese barbecue sauce and steamed rice (Bengal Barbecue)
Even More to Explore:
- While guests wait for their adventure on the attraction, the queue is full of mysterious symbols and glyphs that can be decoded with the Play Disney Parks app!
- Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino recaps his experience playing “Indiana Jones Adventure – The Gifts of Mara.”
Annual Passholder Exclusive Perk:
- On March 4th and 5th, Annual Passholders will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to the attraction for one hour after park closing.
- Please note, wristbands are required and are available while supplies last.
- Passholders can check-in at Star Wars Launch Bay for wristbands beginning at 6:30 pm for day of visit.
- Valid Annual Passport must be presented; photo ID may be required.
- Blockout dates apply.