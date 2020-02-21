Disneyland Announces After Hours Access to Indiana Jones Adventure for Annual Passholders

It's an exciting time to be a Disneyland Resort annual passholder! With Magic Happens debuting next week and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival about to start, there are many things to look forward to in 2020. Next month, AP’s can enjoy exclusive access to two of the resort’s beloved attractions.
What's happening:
- At the end of the day, Annual Passholders have extra time to play! Disneyland has announced an additional after hours perk for AP’s.
- On March 4 and 5, thrill-seekers and treasure hunters can enjoy exclusive access to Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure attraction after the park has closed.
- Guests will be required to bring and show their annual passport to enjoy this evening experience.
- Wristbands will be required and are available while supplies last. Disney will release additional information at a later date.
- In addition to the wristband, Annual Passholders will need to be in the park before close to take advantage of this exclusive offer.
- This announcement follows the news of Disney California Adventure’s AP after-hours offer for Soarin’ Over California.
More Indiana Jones news:
- Just last week Indiana Jones himself (Harrison Ford) revealed that filming of the fifth adventure in the franchise will begin this summer. The currently untitled Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for a theatrical release in summer 2021.
- Good news Indiana Jones collectors! Funko is releasing a 10-inch Disney Parks exclusive Pop! figure of the rugged archaeologist. The new Funko Pop! will be available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts starting on February 29.