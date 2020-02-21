Disneyland Announces After Hours Access to Indiana Jones Adventure for Annual Passholders

It's an exciting time to be a Disneyland Resort annual passholder! With Magic Happens debuting next week and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival about to start, there are many things to look forward to in 2020. Next month, AP’s can enjoy exclusive access to two of the resort’s beloved attractions.

What's happening:

At the end of the day, Annual Passholders have extra time to play! Disneyland has announced

On March 4 and 5, thrill-seekers and treasure hunters can enjoy exclusive access to Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure

Guests will be required to bring and show their annual passport to enjoy this evening experience.

Wristbands will be required and are available while supplies last. Disney will release additional information at a later date.

In addition to the wristband, Annual Passholders will need to be in the park before close to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

This announcement follows the news of Disney California Adventure’s AP after-hours offer for Soarin’ Over California

