Harrison Ford Reveals Indiana Jones 5 Will Begin Shooting This Summer

Harrison Ford announced that the fifth Indiana Jones film, currently in pre-production at Lucasfilm, will begin filming this summer according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Harrison Ford revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that filming on the still untitled fifth Indiana Jones film is expected to begin in late summer.

that filming on the still untitled fifth film is expected to begin in late summer. The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp Jurassic Park and the previous Indy film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls.

and the previous Indy film, It was also announced in 2016 that John Williams would return to score the fifth film

The untitled fifth film currently has a release date scheduled for July 9th 2021

More Indiana Jones Stories: