Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure Introduces New Play Disney Park App Queue Games

by | Dec 10, 2019 5:49 PM Pacific Time

Sure, all the hype may currently be on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, but Disneyland Park is reminding us all that there was once another, earlier, gold standard in immersive, technologically advanced experiences, and now in 2019, we’ve moved way beyond a cardboard decoder card, and into our very own devices we carry around with us each day.

What’s Happening:

  • When Indiana Jones Adventure first opened back in 1995, guests would receive a decoder card that helped them translate and decipher the Mara-glyphics hidden throughout the queue as they waited to board their troop transports and head out on their adventure. As of today, the fan-favorite decoder is back and this time with more features and fun than ever before with a new digital version, available in the Play Disney Parks mobile app.
  • The queue for Indiana Jones Adventure has always been an interactive experience, allowing guests to take part in the storyline from the moment they head towards the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. The Play Disney Parks app, which was created to allow guests to interact with Disney Parks and the environment like never before, will take this adventure to the next level with the latest in-queue experience called “Indiana Jones Adventure – The Gifts of Mara.” As guests explore this game within the app, they will be able to once again decode the ancient glyphs, along with some new symbols and codes that have been added throughout the queue, to piece together the legends of Mara. Each translated code will reveal a single portion of a map. Guests can complete the maps to receive digital achievements, and finish a set in order to piece together a special message from Mara herself.
  • “Indiana Jones Adventure – the Gifts of Mara” is the latest in-queue experience to be added to the Play Disney Parks app, which brings unique in-park experiences and family-friendly activities to life at the Disneyland Resort, as well as at Walt Disney World Resort.

