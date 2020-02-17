Disneyland Annual Passholders Get Extra Flight Time on “Soarin’ Over California”

Disneyland just announced that Annual Passholders will get to enjoy an extra hour of flight time on Soarin’ Over California on three select dates during the California Food & Wine Festival.
Do you smell that—the smell of…oranges? 🍊 That's right, Soarin’ Over California is returning from February 28th through April 21st! AP's get an extra hour of ride time on March 11th, 18th, and 25th. Be in the Park prior to closing with your valid AP for your flight! pic.twitter.com/1vzOKiQChp
— Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) February 17, 2020
What’s Happening:
- On March 11th, 18th, and 25th, Disneyland Annual Passholders get an extra hour of ride time on Soarin’ Over California when the attraction returns during the California Food & Wine Festival from February 28 – April 21, 2020.
- All three dates are Wednesdays. Disney California Adventure Park is open until the following time on these dates:
- March 11th: 10:00 pm
- March 18th: 10:00 pm
- March 25th: 11:00 pm
- To access the attraction, Annual Passholders need to be inside Disney California Adventure Park before it closes on these select nights.
- This isn’t the first time Disney’s brought the original version back for guests. Anticipating high crowds last spring when Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, the Resort switched to Soarin’ Over California and it ran through the summer.
About the ride:
- Soarin’ Over California is a motion simulator that flies guests across the great state on a hang glider. The “virtual, immersive experience celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State – from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.”
