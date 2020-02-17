Disneyland Annual Passholders Get Extra Flight Time on “Soarin’ Over California”

Do you smell that—the smell of…oranges? 🍊 That's right, Soarin’ Over California is returning from February 28th through April 21st! AP's get an extra hour of ride time on March 11th, 18th, and 25th. Be in the Park prior to closing with your valid AP for your flight! pic.twitter.com/1vzOKiQChp

— Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) February 17, 2020