Inspectors Release Cause of Recent Fire at Disneyland Park

Inspectors have concluded the cause of a fire that occured on February 6th at Disneyland park (with video of it going viral in some circles) according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

Just after 6:00 PM PDT on February 6th, 2020, a small fire was reported at Disneyland park according to the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Dept.

The fire started in an area between Main Street USA and Adventureland and was quickly contained and extinguished by Disneyland’s Fire Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

The fire had temporarily closed Adventureland at the park and had also caused temporary power outages but nobody was injured and no buildings were damaged. The only thing that burned was some areas of vegetation outside the Jungle Cruise atttraction.

Inspectors concluded that the backstage fire was caused by a construction generator that was supplying power to a nearby building.

DOSH reportedly contacted Disneyland after seeing reports of the fire in the media, but ultimately did not start their own inspection because the fire was not related to an attraction or the operation of any rides.

ICYMI: More Disneyland News