FastPass, MaxPass Now Available for Autopia, Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

As of yesterday, Fastpass is now available at two additional Disneyland Resort attractions. Autopia and Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the rescue have been updated to include the free express service and are also available through MaxPass.

What’s happening:

Just a week after announcing

As of February 11, 2020 guests can now claim FastPasses for: Autopia at Disneyland Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure

This marks the first time that FastPass and MaxPass are being offered for the Monsters Inc. dark ride. As for Autopia, the attraction did feature the service at one time, but was removed in recent years.

Please note that MaxPass is an add-on offering that guests can purchase for $20 per day per ticket. MaxPass includes the ability to make FastPass selections from mobile smart devices, as well as unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from the day.

FastPass at Autopia:

FastPass distribution for Autopia is located in Tomorrowland and is one of four FastPass selections available for the land.

Disneyland also features a digital display board for the Tomorrowland attractions where guests can check for FastPass return times.

FastPass at Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!:

Over in Disney California Adventure, guests will find the Monsters Inc. FastPass distribution is located just outside of the attraction. It may be a little less glamorous than its Disneyland counterpart, but it’s still easy to use and access.

ICYMI:

Disneyland After Dark Sweetheart’s Night

Ah yes, the dreaded price increase! This week Disneyland Resort rolled out a new ticket structure for 2020