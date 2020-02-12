FastPass, MaxPass Now Available for Autopia, Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

by | Feb 12, 2020 8:54 AM Pacific Time

As of yesterday, Fastpass is now available at two additional Disneyland Resort attractions. Autopia and Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the rescue have been updated to include the free express service and are also available through MaxPass.

What’s happening:

  • Just a week after announcing that two Disneyland Resort attractions would be seeing the addition of FastPass and MaxPass, the Disneyland Resort has rolled out the service to the family friendly rides.
  • As of February 11, 2020 guests can now claim FastPasses for:
  • This marks the first time that FastPass and MaxPass are being offered for the Monsters Inc. dark ride. As for Autopia, the attraction did feature the service at one time, but was removed in recent years.
  • Please note that MaxPass is an add-on offering that guests can purchase for $20 per day per ticket. MaxPass includes the ability to make FastPass selections from mobile smart devices, as well as unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from the day.

FastPass at Autopia:

  • FastPass distribution for Autopia is located in Tomorrowland and is one of four FastPass selections available for the land.

  • Disneyland also features a digital display board for the Tomorrowland attractions where guests can check for FastPass return times.

FastPass at Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!:

  • Over in Disney California Adventure, guests will find the Monsters Inc. FastPass distribution is located just outside of the attraction. It may be a little less glamorous than its Disneyland counterpart, but it’s still easy to use and access.

ICYMI:

  • Disneyland After Dark Sweetheart’s Night returns to the park on February 12 and 13. The after hours event will celebrate love and friendship and give guests a chance to enjoy a romantic evening surrounded by characters, live entertainment, and so much more.
  • Ah yes, the dreaded price increase! This week Disneyland Resort rolled out a new ticket structure for 2020 that now includes 5 tiers of pricing.
