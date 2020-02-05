FastPass, MaxPass Coming Soon to Autopia, Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Disney FastPass is coming to two attractions at the Disneyland Resort. Guests will soon be able to enjoy express access to Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! and Autopia.

What’s happening:

Okay, Disney fans, it’s time to get excited for more FastPass experiences coming to the Disneyland Resort!

The Disney Parks Blog Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure Autopia at Disneyland

Longtime Disneyland guests will remember that FastPass was offered for Autopia once upon a time, but had since been removed.

As for our Monsters Inc. friends, this is the first time FastPass will be available for this ride.

Additionally, both attractions will be available via Disney MaxPass as well.

