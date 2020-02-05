FastPass, MaxPass Coming Soon to Autopia, Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Disney FastPass is coming to two attractions at the Disneyland Resort. Guests will soon be able to enjoy express access to Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! and Autopia.
What’s happening:
- Okay, Disney fans, it’s time to get excited for more FastPass experiences coming to the Disneyland Resort!
- The Disney Parks Blog revealed that two attractions at the resort will soon be offering FastPass:
- Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure
- Autopia at Disneyland
- Longtime Disneyland guests will remember that FastPass was offered for Autopia once upon a time, but had since been removed.
- As for our Monsters Inc. friends, this is the first time FastPass will be available for this ride.
- Additionally, both attractions will be available via Disney MaxPass as well.
More Disneyland Resort news:
- February 28th will be a big day for the Resort as three experiences are set to debut!
- Over at Disneyland the new Magic Happens daytime parade will step off for its premiere showing which features beloved characters from Disney’s most iconic animated films.
- At Disney California Adventure guests can delight in the flavors of the state as the Park’s annual Food & Wine Festival kicks off for 2020.
- Additionally, the fan favorite Soarin’ Over California film returns to DCA for the duration of Food & Wine. We can already smell those orange groves!
- Starting February 6th, Annual Passholders can purchase the new “Steamboat Minnie” popcorn bucket and enjoy discount refills through March 29th.
- For a limited time, Southern California Residents and all children (ages of 3 to 9) can visit the Disneyland Resort for $67 per day with the purchase of a three day, one-park per day ticket.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning