Disneyland Resort Adjusts Ticket Prices, AP Prices, MaxPass Prices for 2020

Effective today, February 11, 2020, the Disneyland Resort has made changes to their theme park ticket pricing, Annual Pass pricing, and more. These increases come ahead of the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure this summer.
For 1-Day tickets, the resort will now utilize five different price points, ranging from $104 a day (equal to today’s “Value” days) up to $154 (an increase of $5 over the previous “Peak” days).
The charts below show the new pricing for tickets, annual passes, etc. for the Disneyland Resort.
Theme Park Tickets
1-Day Tickets
|
New One Park Price (Tier 1)
|
New One Park Price (Tier2)
|
New One Park Price (Tier 3)
|
New One Park Price (Tier 4)
|
New One Park Price (Tier 5)
|
Previous Prices
|
1-Day, 1 Park
|
Adult
|
$104
|
$114
|
$124
|
$139
|
$154
|
$104/$129/$149
|
Child
|
$98
|
$108
|
$117
|
$132
|
$146
|
$98/$122/$141
|
New Hopper Price (Tier 1)
|
New Hopper Price (Tier 2)
|
New Hopper Price (Tier 3)
|
New Hopper Price (Tier 4)
|
New Hopper Price (Tier 5)
|
Previous Prices
|
1-Day, Park Hopper
|
Adult
|
$159
|
$169
|
$179
|
$194
|
$209
|
$154/$179/$199
|
Child
|
$153
|
$163
|
$172
|
$187
|
$201
|
$148/$172/$191
Sample 1-Day Price Calendar
Multi-Day Tickets
|
2-Day
|
New Price
|
Former Price
|
New Park Hopper Price
|
Former Park Hopper Price
|
Adult
|
$235
|
$225
|
$290
|
$280
|
Child
|
$220
|
$210
|
$275
|
$265
|
3-Day
|
Adult
|
$310
|
$300
|
$365
|
$330
|
Child
|
$290
|
$280
|
$345
|
$335
|
4-Day
|
|
|
Adult
|
$340
|
$335
|
$395
|
$380
|
Child
|
$320
|
$305
|
$375
|
$360
|
5-Day
|
|
Adult
|
$360
|
$340
|
$415
|
$395
|
Child
|
$340
|
$320
|
$395
|
$375
Annual Passes
|
Pass Type
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
SoCal Select
|
$419
|
$399
|
Flex Passport
|
$649
|
$599
|
Deluxe
|
$829
|
$799
|
Signature
|
$1,199
|
$1,149
|
Signature Plus
|
$1,449
|
$1,399
|
Premier
|
$2,199
|
$2,099
MaxPass
Per Day
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
$20
|
$15
Add to Annual Pass
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
$125
|
$100