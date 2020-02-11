Disneyland Resort Adjusts Ticket Prices, AP Prices, MaxPass Prices for 2020

Effective today, February 11, 2020, the Disneyland Resort has made changes to their theme park ticket pricing, Annual Pass pricing, and more. These increases come ahead of the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure this summer.

For 1-Day tickets, the resort will now utilize five different price points, ranging from $104 a day (equal to today’s “Value” days) up to $154 (an increase of $5 over the previous “Peak” days).

The charts below show the new pricing for tickets, annual passes, etc. for the Disneyland Resort.

Theme Park Tickets

1-Day Tickets

New One Park Price (Tier 1) New One Park Price (Tier2) New One Park Price (Tier 3) New One Park Price (Tier 4) New One Park Price (Tier 5) Previous Prices 1-Day, 1 Park Adult $104 $114 $124 $139 $154 $104/$129/$149 Child $98 $108 $117 $132 $146 $98/$122/$141

New Hopper Price (Tier 1) New Hopper Price (Tier 2) New Hopper Price (Tier 3) New Hopper Price (Tier 4) New Hopper Price (Tier 5) Previous Prices 1-Day, Park Hopper Adult $159 $169 $179 $194 $209 $154/$179/$199 Child $153 $163 $172 $187 $201 $148/$172/$191

Sample 1-Day Price Calendar

Multi-Day Tickets

2-Day New Price Former Price New Park Hopper Price Former Park Hopper Price Adult $235 $225 $290 $280 Child $220 $210 $275 $265 3-Day Adult $310 $300 $365 $330 Child $290 $280 $345 $335 4-Day Adult $340 $335 $395 $380 Child $320 $305 $375 $360 5-Day Adult $360 $340 $415 $395 Child $340 $320 $395 $375

Annual Passes

Pass Type New Price Old Price SoCal Select $419 $399 Flex Passport $649 $599 Deluxe $829 $799 Signature $1,199 $1,149 Signature Plus $1,449 $1,399 Premier $2,199 $2,099

MaxPass

Per Day

New Price Old Price $20 $15

Add to Annual Pass

New Price Old Price $125 $100