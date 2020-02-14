Cast of “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” Celebrate Disney+ Release at Disneyland Resort

The cast of Disney+’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made recently celebrated the streaming debut of the film at the Disneyland Resort. Visiting both parks and multiple attractions, this fun group of actors posed or for pictures and shared what they love about Disney and Timmy Failure.

What’s happening:

The original movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

To mark the occasion, the cast of the film spent the day at Disneyland Park and California Adventure including: Kyle Bornheimer Ophelia Lovibond Chloe Coleman Ai-Chan Carrier Kei Timmy Failure himself, Winslow Fegley



The group made their way through the parks where they visited: Sleeping Beauty’s castle Mad Hatter’s Teacups in Fantasyland Radiator Springs Pixar Pier



While Timmy Failure is somewhat of an outsider at his elementary school in Portland, where he operates his own detective agency with a 1,500-pound polar bear as his partner, the cast used this visit as an opportunity to celebrate the story’s central message that we should embrace individuality and uniqueness. Or as Timmy likes to put it: normal is for normal people.

