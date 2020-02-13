Jungle Cruise Skippers Find Love While Working at World Famous Disneyland Attraction

There’s an old adage, “If you can’t find love at Disneyland, you can’t find love.” Well, luckily for two skippers of the world famous Jungle Cruise, they need not worry as they found each other with a little help from Trader Sam.

What’s Happening:

As the largest employer in Orange County, with over 32,000 cast members, every year we are inundated with stories of cast members meeting their significant other while working at the park, making Disneyland

This Valentine’s Day, Disneyland Resort Jungle Cruise

Their relationship began in 2013, when Samantha was hired at the Disneyland Resort. One day, she was running late to work and wasn’t feeling well. Adam heroically stepped in and offered her water and Advil. After their first interaction, their relationship set sail with date nights at the Steakhouse 55 Mark Twain Riverboat

In 2017, the relationship entered an exciting adventure as they began the Disney Leadership Essentials program while planning their wedding at the same time. They graduated from the yearlong leadership development program and were married by a fellow former skipper, surrounded by their cast member friends. Today, they are both Attractions stage managers in Disney California Adventure

When asked which classic Disney couple they felt like they related to the most, Samantha said that their relationship is so special, they are the only Disney couple they could compare themselves to.

What They’re Saying:

Adam, Jungle Cruise Skipper: “The Disneyland Resort saved me in so many ways. It gave me a career that I love, friends that will last a lifetime and it gave me Sam. I am eternally grateful. That’s part of what makes me so dedicated to this job.”