Happiest Raccoon on Earth Spotted at Disneyland

On February 12th during the Disneyland After Dark Sweetheart’s Night event, our Disneyland correspondent Mike Celestino happened upon an unintended meet & greet.

Twitter followers were quick to point out that it could’ve been either Meeko or Rocket Racoon, aka the “Trash Panda.” While Disneyland is famous for having stray cats roaming the grounds at night, racoon sightings are less common. This may in fact be the happiest raccoon on earth.