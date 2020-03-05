Hot Diggity Dog Food Truck Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Frequent visitors to Disney Springs will be delighted to know that a new food truck is headed to Walt Disney World later this month. Hot Diggity Dogs will feature gourmet hot dogs and chips and is sure to be a favorite for foodies of all ages.
What’s happening:
- This morning, the Disney Springs official Twitter announced a new food truck offering will be joining the dining, shopping, and entertainment district.
- Starting later this month, Hot Diggity Dogs will begin serving up a full menu of delicious gourmet hot dogs and house-made chips.
- Disney encourages guests to keep an eye out for more details by following their social channels.
ICYMI:
- Adding to the fun of Disney Springs, Jaleo will be hosting its first ever Paella Block Party on March 21st featuring delicious samples, live entertainment, contests, and more!
- Over on the West Side of Disney Springs, City Works Eatery and Pour House recently held its grand opening. Check out Jeremiah’s review of the new restaurant.
- Speaking of West Side offerings, the new Cirque du Soleil show “Drawn to Life” will officially open in April and we enjoyed a sneak peek of the show and venue.
