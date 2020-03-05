Hot Diggity Dog Food Truck Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Frequent visitors to Disney Springs will be delighted to know that a new food truck is headed to Walt Disney World later this month. Hot Diggity Dogs will feature gourmet hot dogs and chips and is sure to be a favorite for foodies of all ages.

What’s happening:

This morning, the Disney Springs official Twitter

Starting later this month, Hot Diggity Dogs will begin serving up a full menu of delicious gourmet hot dogs and house-made chips.

Disney encourages guests to keep an eye out for more details by following their social channels.

ICYMI:

Adding to the fun of Disney Springs, Jaleo will be hosting its first ever Paella Block Party on March 21st

Over on the West Side of Disney Springs, City Works Eatery and Pour House recently held its grand opening. Check out Jeremiah’s review of the new restaurant

Speaking of West Side offerings, the new Cirque du Soleil show “Drawn to Life” will officially open in April and we enjoyed a sneak peek of the show and venue