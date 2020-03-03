Video – Preview of “Drawn to Life” Cirque du Soleil Show Coming to Disney Springs

During today’s media event at Walt Disney World, we were able to get a short preview of Drawn to Life, the new Cirque du Soleil show coming to Disney Springs.

With an international cast of more than 65 artists, the Cirque du Soleil theater located in Disney Springs Walt Disney World Resort

The new show follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she learns to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.

Drawn to Life is set to have its world premiere on April 17, 2020.

More on Drawn to Life:

Drawn to Life is written and directed by Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker, and is a collaboration between: Cirque du Soleil Walt Disney Animation Studios Walt Disney Imagineering

