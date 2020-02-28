Disney Shares Video As Cast and Crew Move Into the Cirque Du Soleil Theater at Disney Springs for “Drawn to Life”

by | Feb 28, 2020 10:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Today, Disney Parks Blog has given us another look at the upcoming collaboration with Cirque Du Soleil coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Drawn to Life. According to the blog, this video is the first of several that will reveal more details about the upcoming performance.

What’s Happening:

  • Less than two months away from the opening of Drawn to Life, the Disney Parks Blog has posted a video showing the enthusiastic reactions of the Cirque du Soleil artists as they see the very first glimpse of the theatre where they’ll be creating mesmerizing moments of acrobatic mastery for our guests after months of training.
  • Also in the video, we hear more from Michel Laprise, the writer and show director for Drawn to Life, as he takes you through his vision for the production as the team prepares to bring this amazing story and tribute to the art of Disney Animation to life, in Cirque du Soleil signature style.
  • Disney Parks Blog also added that they will be sharing more behind-the-scenes videos that will reveal more details about the store, new custom animation, and the acrobatic artistry that makes this first-of-its-kinds show so special.
  • With an international cast of more than 65 artists, the Cirque du Soleil theater located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, will welcome up to 1,580 spectators for each show, five days a week.
  • The new show follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she learns to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.
  • Drawn to Life is set to have its world premiere on April 17, 2020.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Send this to a friend