“Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Now Available for Streaming and Download

Disney’s latest earworm is their brand new attraction song “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The catchy tune is sung by Mickey and Minnie on the ride, but that’s not the only place fans can hear the cheery music.
What’s happening:
- Now that Disney’s Hollywood Studios has unveiled Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, fans have a new song to enjoy singing as they exit the ride.
- While not every fan will be able to visit the Walt Disney World park and check out the attraction right away, everyone can enjoy listening to the song on repeat!
- “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can also download the single in the iTunes store.
Nothing Can Stop Us Now (From “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway”) by Mickey & Minnie on Spotify
Song lyrics:
Here are the song lyrics courtesy of DisneyFandom.com
Nothing can stop us now.
I'll tell ya how
We're gonna make it happen.
Let's take a ride
And spend a day in the countryside.
Good times are here to stay…(Ruff!)
Let's get away
And have a perfect picnic.
We'll sing a song,
And absolutely nothing will go wrong (Arf?)
Now we're heading down the open highway,
And we're glad you're going my way.
Everything is just so peachy keen.
Nothing can stop us now.
I don't know how
It can be any better.
We'll travel hand in hand
Across this wonderland.
Strike up the marching band
'Cause nothing
Can stop us noooooooooow!
