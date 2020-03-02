Fun Facts and Easter Eggs to Look For When Riding Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

We are approaching the final hours before Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, and we are going to share a ton of fun facts and easter eggs to look for while on your runway train ride to Runnamuck Park.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse – These true originals are ready to take their little red convertible for a leisurely drive through Runnamuck Park in search of the perfect picnic spot. What could possibly go wrong? Pluto – The dutiful dog just wants to bring Mickey and Minnie their lost picnic basket. Engineer Goofy – Mickey and Minnie’s lanky pal invites guests into the cartoon world for what surelypromises to be an uneventful train ride through Runnamuck Park. Daisy Duck – The proprietor of Daisy’s Dance Studio is ready to teach guests some fancy new moves. Donald Duck – Everyone’s favorite hot-headed “problem child” is steaming again, as someone made off with the sign from his hot dog stand at the carnival. Jackhammer Pete – The big brute’s vibrations may have some unforeseen consequences for Mickey and Minnie. Chuuby (pronounced “choo-bee”) – This adorable little bird – created exclusively for the attraction – likes to sing and dance in Runnamuck Park.



Disney Imagineers watched every cartoon short in the latest Mickey Mouse series countless times while developing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (Imagineer Kevin Rafferty had a still from each one pinned to his office wall). They wanted to soak up the essence of what makes the cartoons so fun and endearing, so they could then translate those fundamental principles into a ride-through attraction. Their research is just one facet of the total commitment to authenticity on display throughout Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The attraction’s glamorous marquee features blinking bulbs and hand-crafted animated neon depictions of Mickey and Minnie. Its design cue comes from the extravagant marquees that were custom made for premieres of epic films in the mid-20th century.

In collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Television Animation created 10 new posters that appear in the attraction’s queue; nine highlight existing Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, while the 10th is for “Perfect Picnic,” the new short debuting in the theater.

The tri-tone whistle from Mickey Mouse’s debut cartoon in 1928, Steamboat Willie , was used to record the locomotive whistle sound for Engineer Goofy’s train.

, was used to record the locomotive whistle sound for Engineer Goofy’s train. Special painting techniques were used on the attraction’s ride vehicles so they appear to be hand-drawn, as if in a cartoon.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is full of hidden gems that nod to Disney history. It will likely take many times through the attraction to spot them all, but here are just a few: A newspaper features the headline “Oswald Wins!” – a reference to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, the cartoon character created by Walt Disney that predates Mickey Mouse. The Iwerks and Uwerks Waterworks water treatment plant is named for Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, the animator credited with sketching Mickey Mouse for the first time. The 1401 Flower Shop is an homage to Walt Disney Imagineering’s headquarters in Glendale, Calif. The numbers 1901 and 1928 can be seen inside the attraction; these are references to Walt Disney’s and Mickey Mouse’s birth years, respectively.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on Wednesday, March 4th, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 at Disneyland Park in California.