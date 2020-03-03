Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Celebrates Opening With Dedication Ceremony

Tonight, Disney's Hollywood Studios iconic Chinese theater glistened as media gathered for the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway dedication ceremony.

To kick things off, a delightfully perky, high energy dance crew performed to the attraction's theme "Nothing Can Stop Us Now.” Those dancers were joined by a chorus line of the sensational six in their traditional attire. As the song concluded, the mice of the hour escorted Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro to center stage for the dedication of the first-ever ride-through attraction based on Mickey and Mickey.

Clad in a basic Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse T-shirt and a blazer, D'Amaro shared the team's excitement for the "groundbreaking" attraction. During his opening remarks, he offered a special thank you to Imagineers Kevin Rafferty and Charita Carter and their teams along with the WDW Cast Members.

Also in his speech, D’Amaro called the attraction "a crowning achievement in the park's multi-year transformation.” He continued, “This park once took you behind the scenes. Now you can put yourself at the center of your favorite stories. Right here you can travel deep into the Star Wars galaxy, you can be transformed into a toy and play in Toy Story Land and now you can even enter Mickey & Minnie's cartoon world."

As he concluded his remarks, D’Amaro invited a couple of Cast Member’s kids to give an oversized train whistle a toot that kicked off a burst of pyrotechnics. Mickey, Minnie, and friend were joined on stage for another rendition of the attraction theme — this time performed in a more modern style, giving the legendary characters a chance to show off their dance moves.

If you couldn’t be there yourself, you can watch our full video of the even below:

