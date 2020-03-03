Photos – Take a Look Inside the Mickey Shorts Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by | Mar 3, 2020 12:50 PM Pacific Time

As part of today’s Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway media event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, we were able to take a peek at the new Mickey Shorts Theater opening right next to the new attraction.

  • The new theater celebrates Mickey Mouse, his leading lady and all of their friends.  
  • From the outside of the building, the guests are given immediate visual queues, like a familiar color scheme,  that this attraction will focus on Mickey Mouse.
  • In the queue guests will find five digital posters showing various moments from vacation memories of our stars.
  • As the doors to the theater open, guests will find a space that has redesigned with rich colors and fabrics, as well as seats that have been designed to look like Mickey’s shorts. It is the Mickey Shorts Theater after all.

  • With the new theater, Disney is telling a unique story that all guests can understand – going on vacation.
  • You can plan all you want but sometimes things still go awry. In the end, it’s all about making memories and in this new theater, guests get to watch Mickey, Minnie and Pluto do that in the new short “Vacation Fun.”
  • The new short features some new original animation as well as moments from some fan favorite shorts, including:
    • Pandamonium
    • Couples Sweaters
    • Potatoland
    • Croissant de Triomphe
    • Entombed
    • Dumb Luck
    • Al Rojo Vivo
    • Yodelberg
    • Outback at Ya!
  • The story weaves planning a vacation, having things go wrong and then with a little wacky fun, everything works out in the end.
  • “Vacation Fun” is really about making memories with friends and family and guests will be able to do just that as they enjoy the new short and redesigned theater.
  • Immediately following the short, guests are invited into the post-show space where they can make their own vacation memories.
  • Here, guests will find four photo ops set up with moments from some of the shorts they just saw.
  • This area is also accessible for guests from outside as well.

  • The Mickey Shorts Theater and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway open tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4.
Send this to a friend