Last Peek at Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Released Hours Before The New Attraction Opens

We are mere hours away from the long-awaited opening of the newest attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and we have been getting more sneak peeks of the incredible new attraction.

What’s Happening:

More images of the newest attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

The sneak peeks show us more of the show scenes in the attraction, more of the ride vehicle, as well as showing us a few of the different characters we’ll encounter.

The video below offers its own look at the much-anticipated attraction:

On Wednesday, guests will be able to experience their own amazing journey full of surprises in Mickey’s wild cartoon universe at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. During each adventure, guests will enter the new Mickey Mouse cartoon short “Perfect Picnic” for a one-of-a-kind adventure where anything can happen because here, Mouse Rules Apply.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Disney has been sharing original posters

This isn't the first sneak peek we got of the new attraction.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on Wednesday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 at Disneyland

