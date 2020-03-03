Photos – Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

During today’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway media event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we got a peek at the new merchandise based on the exciting new attraction. The new merchandise includes everything from apparel and accessories to pins and plush.

Apparel

There is a wide variety of T-shirt designs for Men, Women and Children in this new collection of merchandise. Annual Passholders can even find an AP exclusive design seen in the first image below. Guests will even find designs referencing the original song “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” written for the ride.

Accessories

There are three new sets of ears available in this new collection, including the playful Runaway Railway design seen in the first image. If you’re looking for something a tad less whimsical, you can pick up the Mickey or Minnie ear headbands. And for those who are feeling a bit goofy, you can put on Goofy’s conductor hat.

Pins, Plush and More

Guests will of course find a new collection of pins dedicated to the new attraction, including a design featuring the ride’s neon marquee on the Chinese Theater. There’s also an adorable new set of Wishables, a holiday ornament, a Runaway Railway whistle and much more.

More on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway:

Soon, you’ll be able to experience your own amazing journey full of surprises in Mickey’s wild cartoon universe at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. During each adventure, you’ll enter the new Mickey Mouse cartoon short “Perfect Picnic” for a one-of-a-kind adventure where anything can happen.

When guests are at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, they’’ll see posters of the existing award-winning shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre – all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Guests looking closely at their My Disney Experience App may have noticed that FastPass+ is now available

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on March 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park.