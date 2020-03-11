First Look at Ant-Man and The Wasp, More Characters Coming to Avengers Campus

We have learned a lot of new details about Avengers Campus, the new land opening this July at Disney California Adventure, today. In addition to details about the attractions, merchandise and food and beverage offerings we will see in the land, Disney has also shared photos of the characters guests will be able to find in the new land, including our first look at Ant-Man and The Wasp as they will appear in the park.

For the first time ever, guests will be able to meet Ant-Man and The Wasp in a Disney park when Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure.

Guests will of course be able to meet some of their other favorite heroes around the campus, including:

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Black Widow

Doctor Strange

The Guardians of the Galaxy

Black Panther and the Dora Milaje

Thor

Spider-Man

Guests will also be able to find Iron Man as he debuts his new Mark 80 armor at Avengers Campus.

On top of all of our favorite heroes, we also learned that guests will find a formidable villain wandering the campus as Taskmaster from the upcoming film Black Widow, will be seen for the first time at a Disney park in Avengers Campus.

As previously announced

Avengers Campus will open at Disney California Adventure on July 18.