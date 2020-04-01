April Disney Parks Wishables: Pandora:The World of Avatar and Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue

Happy Wishables Wednesday! The Parks may be closed but that hasn’t stopped two new Wishable releases from popping up on shopDisney. This month’s collections are all about unique creatures celebrating Pandora: The World of Avatar and Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

shopDisney has unveiled two new Disney Parks Whisables series, one for Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue at Disney California Adventure

These limited release cuties feature four mystery plush and one stand-alone character.

Pandora: The World of Avatar

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Pandora: The World of Avatar Series – Micro – Limited Release | shopDisney

This collection includes: The Sentry Hexapede Viperwolf Banshee Two mystery variants



Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue Series – Micro – Limited Release | shopDisney

We’re screaming with delight for this series that includes: Mike Wazowski Roz Boo Monstropolis Transit Authority Taxi Mystery variant



More Disney Parks Wishables: