Happy Wishables Wednesday! The Parks may be closed but that hasn’t stopped two new Wishable releases from popping up on shopDisney. This month’s collections are all about unique creatures celebrating Pandora: The World of Avatar and Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue.
What’s happening:
- shopDisney has unveiled two new Disney Parks Whisables series, one for Walt Disney World and one for Disneyland Resort:
- Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue at Disney California Adventure
- These limited release cuties feature four mystery plush and one stand-alone character.
Pandora: The World of Avatar
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Pandora: The World of Avatar Series – Micro – Limited Release | shopDisney
- This collection includes:
- The Sentry
- Hexapede
- Viperwolf
- Banshee
- Two mystery variants
Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue Series – Micro – Limited Release | shopDisney
- We’re screaming with delight for this series that includes:
- Mike Wazowski
- Roz
- Boo
- Monstropolis Transit Authority Taxi
- Mystery variant
